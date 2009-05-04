PCB | May 04, 2009
Roland Küpfer becomes new CEO of Cicor Technologies
The Board of Directors of Cicor Technologies has appointed Roland Küpfer as the Group's new CEO.
He will take over his new responsibility on 1 November 2009 at the latest. Mr. Küpfer will be able to develop Cicor Technologies Group a decisive step forward, according to the company.
Roland Küpfer's educational background includes a degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from State University of New York at Albany. He has held various management functions at firms such as Haag-Streit AG and Schaffner Holding, where as head of the Components division he was responsible for turnover of more than CHF 180 million.
In 2008 he took charge of Ascom Group's “Security Communication International” division. He had previously worked for Ascom for 15 years in various demanding roles.
