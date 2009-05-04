Cofidur revenue up 10 pct

France based EMS provider Cofidur has posted a turnover of 29,7 million euros during the first quarter of 2009. Net income for the quarter was 0.1 million Euros, down from 0.23 a year earlier.

The turnover went up 9,6% compared to the same period last year. Segments such as military, aerospace and railway has resisted the current economical situation, Cofidur expects the turnover in 2009 to be similar to 2007, which means around 120 million euros.