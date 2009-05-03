Essemtec and Promass Assembly Systems cooperate for board handling systems

Essemtec and Promass Assembly Systems Netherlands decided to cooperate in providing board handling systems for SMT-production, AOI-lines, Marking-lines, Coating-lines Reflow-, Wave Solder lines and Final Assembly Lines.

Both companies signed an agreement, which defined the cooperation in details. Foreseen is that the standard Promass modules will be manufactured by Essemtec in Switzerland. Essemtec will be also responsible for the world wide marketing and distribution under their brand name.



Non-standard products, like customized automation solutions and Final Assembly Lines will stay with Promass in the Netherlands and will also be offered through Essemtec’s Solutions Business Unit, with respect to the existing Distributors and customer base of Promass. With this cooperation Essemtec will be able to offer board handling systems for each SMT-process.



“For both companies it is a perfect match up. With the strong Essemtec marketing and sales team, Promass will be able to reach new markets world wide and for Essemtec AG it is an other step to a complete SMT solution provider,” summarized Johannes Wijbenga, CEO of Promass Assembly System B.V and Martin Ziehbrunner, CEO of Essemtec AG.