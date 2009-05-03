Printca facility

Printca separated from GPV

Denmark based PCB producer Printca is separated as an independent company under the name Printca ApS.

Printca has now managed to separate as an independent company from the estate of GPV PCB Division A/S. Printca has succeeded in the process thanks to support from its customers, suppliers and other business partners. Production and administration is now operating full-scale. All employees at Printca have demonstrated a dedicated commitment to the company during the suspension of payment and afterwards during the period from declaration of bankruptcy.