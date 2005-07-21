RoHS compliant chips with their own marking

According to purchasing.com 70% of all distributors will have their RoHS complied chips specially marked.

In a study made by Avnet and Technology Forecasters it is shown that the number of distributors, willing to have their RoHS complied chips marked with specific part numbers, has increased from 52% in 2004 to 71%.



Some suppliers will continue the manufacturing of even non-compliant components since there still is a demand for those outside of Europe.