Dyconex installs new Plasma Desmearing Equipment

Following through with another investment milestone planned for this year, Dyconex successfully installed and qualified new plasma desmearing equipment this month.

The new equipment is replacing an existing unit which has been in operation for many years. The new equipment greatly extends the envelope of capability and enhances applicability of the plasma desmearing process. Plasma desmearing processes are typically applied after laser/mechanical hole generation or contour routing steps. Plasma desmearing serves to clean the PCB surface of laser burn residues and polymer smear that otherwise would hinder surface activation prior to electrochemical copper plating.



Although chemically less aggressive than older units, the new plasma desmear will nevertheless provide improved plating quality by reducing nodule formation and virtually eliminating the occurrence of plating voids. Last but not least, lot tracking and process control will improved. New speciality plasma treatments for improved bondability will be possible for products where resist stripping has hitherto been difficult.