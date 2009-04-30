Elma transfers some production from Switzerland to Romania

Due to the persistently difficult economic environment Elma Electronic will adjust its capacities in Wetzikon, Switzerland to the prevailing conditions. The company has decided to transfer further production processes to Romania.

After consultation with the employees’ representatives, the company has decided to transfer further production processes from the Swiss production site to Romania. Due to this decision a staff reduction of 16 employees is inevitable. Management strives to mitigate the consequences of this downsizing with a social plan and to avoid any hardship cases, wherever possible.



Moreover, Elma plans to extend the work hour reduction to all divisions in Wetzikon as of mid May. Working hours will be reduced to 50%. This measure is currently planned for a period of three months.