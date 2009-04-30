Electronics Production | April 30, 2009
Qualcomm and ST-Ericsson shine, even as wireless chip market tanks
How bad was the fourth quarter of 2008 for the global wireless communications semiconductor industry? So bad that the accumulated 10% revenue growth during the first three quarters of 2008 was wiped out by a 23.3% decline during the last three months of the year, causing annual growth for wireless semiconductors to go flat with a marginal 0.7% increase.
These figures consist of revenue from sales of application-specific semiconductors for wireless applications, including mobile handsets, wireless infrastructure equipment, wireless LANs and connectivity products. The numbers do not account for other types of semiconductors used in wireless products, including memory chips.
“Makers of mobile handsets and other wireless devices essentially stopped ordering semiconductors in the fourth quarter,” said Francis Sideco, senior analyst, wireless communications, for iSuppli. “This was due to extremely weak end demand for wireless products in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the entire wireless supply chain engaged in an inventory reduction effort, further inhibiting ordering activity.”
With conditions deteriorating so rapidly in the fourth quarter, wireless semiconductor suppliers’ visibility of future demand trends dropped to as little as one day in the fourth quarter, leaving the market in a high state of uncertainty.
Qualcomm and ST-Ericsson gain share
Leading wireless semiconductor supplier Qualcomm handily outperformed the overall market in 2008, with a 15.3% increase in revenue. This boosted Qualcomm’s market share to 21.7% for the year, up from 19% in 2007. “Qualcomm continues to benefit from strong sales of its WCDMA and HSPA baseband chips,” Mr Sideco said.
The attached table presents percentage wireless semiconductor revenue share for the world’s Top-5 suppliers.
Qualcomm’s strong performance comes despite the International Trade Commission’s (ITC’s) decision in June, 2007 to ban U.S. imports of some mobile phones that include certain Qualcomm Inc. 3G chips. As iSuppli predicted at the time, the ban did not have a significant impact on the company’s overall sales.
However, the best performance among the Top-5 wireless semiconductor suppliers in 2008 was posted by ST-Ericsson, whose revenue rose by a stunning 88.4% for the year. ST-Ericsson, a joint venture between ST-NXP Wireless and Ericsson Mobile Platforms, increased its market share by 4.4 percentage points in 2008 compared in 2007.
“ST-Ericsson appears to be meeting the goals of the joint venture, with combined companies achieving the level of scale in their volume and portfolio breadth that will enable gains in share. The company now is sitting solidly in the market’s No.-3 position.”
Former market wireless semiconductor leader, No.-2 Texas Instruments, suffered the worst performance among the Top-5 suppliers in 2008, with revenue plunging by 22.5% for the year. The company continued to lose share in wireless chips as its major customer, Nokia, took steps to diversify its supply base and engage more with other wireless chip makers.
“Makers of mobile handsets and other wireless devices essentially stopped ordering semiconductors in the fourth quarter,” said Francis Sideco, senior analyst, wireless communications, for iSuppli. “This was due to extremely weak end demand for wireless products in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the entire wireless supply chain engaged in an inventory reduction effort, further inhibiting ordering activity.”
With conditions deteriorating so rapidly in the fourth quarter, wireless semiconductor suppliers’ visibility of future demand trends dropped to as little as one day in the fourth quarter, leaving the market in a high state of uncertainty.
Qualcomm and ST-Ericsson gain share
Leading wireless semiconductor supplier Qualcomm handily outperformed the overall market in 2008, with a 15.3% increase in revenue. This boosted Qualcomm’s market share to 21.7% for the year, up from 19% in 2007. “Qualcomm continues to benefit from strong sales of its WCDMA and HSPA baseband chips,” Mr Sideco said.
The attached table presents percentage wireless semiconductor revenue share for the world’s Top-5 suppliers.
Qualcomm’s strong performance comes despite the International Trade Commission’s (ITC’s) decision in June, 2007 to ban U.S. imports of some mobile phones that include certain Qualcomm Inc. 3G chips. As iSuppli predicted at the time, the ban did not have a significant impact on the company’s overall sales.
However, the best performance among the Top-5 wireless semiconductor suppliers in 2008 was posted by ST-Ericsson, whose revenue rose by a stunning 88.4% for the year. ST-Ericsson, a joint venture between ST-NXP Wireless and Ericsson Mobile Platforms, increased its market share by 4.4 percentage points in 2008 compared in 2007.
“ST-Ericsson appears to be meeting the goals of the joint venture, with combined companies achieving the level of scale in their volume and portfolio breadth that will enable gains in share. The company now is sitting solidly in the market’s No.-3 position.”
Former market wireless semiconductor leader, No.-2 Texas Instruments, suffered the worst performance among the Top-5 suppliers in 2008, with revenue plunging by 22.5% for the year. The company continued to lose share in wireless chips as its major customer, Nokia, took steps to diversify its supply base and engage more with other wireless chip makers.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments