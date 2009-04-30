austriamicrosystems with short-work in Austrian facility

austriamicrosystems will implement short-work at its facility in Unterpremstätten, due to the continuing weakness in demand in many markets.

With the current economic situation and significant declines in demand, the company sees a severe under-utilization of its production capacity. To bridge this economically difficult situation, austriamicrosystems will implement short-work - starting on June 1, 2009 - of up to 6 months. austriamicrosystems is already in negotiations with the workers' representatives in the facility in Unterpremstätten.



Short-Work can affect up to 50% of the working week. However, the actual extent depends on the development of situation and short-work will be adjusted accordingly. Roughly 670 employees will be affected.