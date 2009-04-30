Electronics Production | April 30, 2009
Flextronics net sales went down to $5.6 billion for 4Q
Net sales for the 4Q ended March 31, 2009 were $5.6 billion compared to net sales for the 4Q ended March 31, 2008 of $7.8 billion. Adjusted operating income for the 4Q ended March 31, 2009 was $50.6 million with an adjusted operating margin of 0.9%, compared to adjusted operating income of $262.5 million and an adjusted operating margin of 3.4% one year ago.
Adjusted net income for the 4Q ended March 31, 2009 was $21.7 million and adjusted EPS was $0.03, compared to $214.5 million and $0.26, respectively, for the year ago quarter.
Net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2009 were $30.9 billion compared to net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2008 of $27.6 billion. Adjusted operating income in fiscal year 2009 was $811.2 million with an adjusted operating margin of 2.6%, compared to adjusted operating income of $887.2 million and an adjusted operating margin of 3.2% one year ago. Adjusted net income in fiscal year 2009 was $605.0 million and adjusted EPS was $0.74, compared to $744.8 million and $1.02, respectively, for the previous fiscal year.
On March 10, 2009, Flextronics announced restructuring plans intended to rationalize its global manufacturing capacity and infrastructure due to the current macroeconomic conditions. In connection with its restructuring plans, the company expected to recognize between $220 million and $250 million in pre-tax restructuring charges, with total cash expenditures expected to be between $130 million and $150 million. During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2009, Flextronics recognized $151 million of pre-tax restructuring charges comprised of $95 million of cash charges predominantly related to employee severance and benefits and $56 million of non-cash asset impairment charges.The Company does not anticipate any changes to its original plans or estimates and expects to complete its restructuring activities within the next six months.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.8 billion at March 31, 2009. During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2009, Flextronics generated $286 million of operating cash flow and $197 million of free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property & equipment, net of dispositions). Also during the quarter ended March 31, 2009, Flextronics further strengthened its capital structure through a reduction of $200 million in borrowing under its $2.0 billion revolving credit facility, which as of March 31, 2009 had no outstanding borrowings.
"As a result of our disciplined focus, we improved our financial strength during this period of significant economic challenge by reducing costs, improving working capital and generating strong cash flow. Sequentially, we drove down adjusted SG&A expense by 13% and reduced inventory by more than $500 million. In addition, we successfully generated $197 million of free cash flow during the March quarter to further deleverage our balance sheet," said Paul Read, chief financial officer of Flextronics.
"Our main focus remains on managing the controllable aspects of our business and positioning the cvompany for future growth and profitability," said Mike McNamara, CEOI of Flextronics. "Top priorities are to control costs, improve internal efficiencies, reduce inventory levels, manage our working capital, generate strong cash flow and improve our capital structure. We are confident in our ability to adapt to economic headwinds while maintaining our scale and competitive advantages."
Net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2009 were $30.9 billion compared to net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2008 of $27.6 billion. Adjusted operating income in fiscal year 2009 was $811.2 million with an adjusted operating margin of 2.6%, compared to adjusted operating income of $887.2 million and an adjusted operating margin of 3.2% one year ago. Adjusted net income in fiscal year 2009 was $605.0 million and adjusted EPS was $0.74, compared to $744.8 million and $1.02, respectively, for the previous fiscal year.
On March 10, 2009, Flextronics announced restructuring plans intended to rationalize its global manufacturing capacity and infrastructure due to the current macroeconomic conditions. In connection with its restructuring plans, the company expected to recognize between $220 million and $250 million in pre-tax restructuring charges, with total cash expenditures expected to be between $130 million and $150 million. During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2009, Flextronics recognized $151 million of pre-tax restructuring charges comprised of $95 million of cash charges predominantly related to employee severance and benefits and $56 million of non-cash asset impairment charges.The Company does not anticipate any changes to its original plans or estimates and expects to complete its restructuring activities within the next six months.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.8 billion at March 31, 2009. During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2009, Flextronics generated $286 million of operating cash flow and $197 million of free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property & equipment, net of dispositions). Also during the quarter ended March 31, 2009, Flextronics further strengthened its capital structure through a reduction of $200 million in borrowing under its $2.0 billion revolving credit facility, which as of March 31, 2009 had no outstanding borrowings.
"As a result of our disciplined focus, we improved our financial strength during this period of significant economic challenge by reducing costs, improving working capital and generating strong cash flow. Sequentially, we drove down adjusted SG&A expense by 13% and reduced inventory by more than $500 million. In addition, we successfully generated $197 million of free cash flow during the March quarter to further deleverage our balance sheet," said Paul Read, chief financial officer of Flextronics.
"Our main focus remains on managing the controllable aspects of our business and positioning the cvompany for future growth and profitability," said Mike McNamara, CEOI of Flextronics. "Top priorities are to control costs, improve internal efficiencies, reduce inventory levels, manage our working capital, generate strong cash flow and improve our capital structure. We are confident in our ability to adapt to economic headwinds while maintaining our scale and competitive advantages."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments