SMT & Inspection | April 29, 2009
SEAS continues to be on target
Only four months after the carve-out of Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems (SEAS) with its SIPLACE team within the Siemens AG, all parties are satisfied with the progress and the results of the restructuring activities.
Despite difficult economic conditions, SEAS has managed to successfully reposition itself as a mid-sized, globally operating equipment manufacturer and solutions provider by streamlining the organization and pooling all its support and coordination processes at its headquarters in Munich. The response to SEAS’s business process optimization and repositioning has been very positive among partners and SIPLACE customers alike, particularly as far as the company’s global presence and customer proximity are concerned.
Because of these positive developments, Siemens AG has started the next logical step in the carve-out process. SEAS will no longer report to Siemens AG via the Siemens division Drive Technologies, but directly as an independent entity.
SEAS CEO Günter Lauber welcomes this decision: “This next step in the carve-out process is important for us. It shows that we are moving in the right direction with our endeavors. It also means for my entire team and me: “full speed ahead” – with new innovative products, with outstanding software and services, and most of all with innovative manufacturing ideas for the electronics manufacturing industry.”
Despite – or maybe because of – the global economic crisis, SEAS is banking on many new products that combine maximum flexibility with maximum performance on the line or even in a single machine. This strategy has already been implemented in the recently unveiled SIPLACE MultiStar CPP placement head, which combines the speed of chip shooters and collect-and-place with the versatility of pick-and-place in a single head that is capable of adapting to virtually all new requirements and products in electronics manufacturing and automatically balances entire production lines. “Only last week, independent panels of market experts confirmed that this head represents a major breakthrough by honoring the SIPLACE X-Series Powered by MultiStar with the coveted and highly respected EM Asia Innovation Award and the SMT China Vision Award on the occasion of the Nepcon Shanghai 2009 trade show,” says Günter Lauber.
The SIPLACE team is proud of its new SIPLACE SX, which is not “merely” a new placement machine, but opens the door to new capabilities in terms of manufacturing concepts and logistics. Günter Lauber is excited about the new model: “This machine is exactly what the market needs right now. Our customers no longer want to be forced to replace entire line modules when their requirements change, because this approach takes too much time and money. Instead, they want to have the option to invest in either performance or capacity, for example, by adding or replacing only a few gantries. Our new SIPLACE SX meets precisely these requirements, because its speed and capacity can be modified independently by simply replacing or adding one or more gantries. As a result, the customer only pays for the services he really needs. With this approach, we pay tribute to the trend towards ever more flexibility, with the ultimate goal being the ability to economically produce lots as small as one unit.“
Because of these positive developments, Siemens AG has started the next logical step in the carve-out process. SEAS will no longer report to Siemens AG via the Siemens division Drive Technologies, but directly as an independent entity.
SEAS CEO Günter Lauber welcomes this decision: “This next step in the carve-out process is important for us. It shows that we are moving in the right direction with our endeavors. It also means for my entire team and me: “full speed ahead” – with new innovative products, with outstanding software and services, and most of all with innovative manufacturing ideas for the electronics manufacturing industry.”
Despite – or maybe because of – the global economic crisis, SEAS is banking on many new products that combine maximum flexibility with maximum performance on the line or even in a single machine. This strategy has already been implemented in the recently unveiled SIPLACE MultiStar CPP placement head, which combines the speed of chip shooters and collect-and-place with the versatility of pick-and-place in a single head that is capable of adapting to virtually all new requirements and products in electronics manufacturing and automatically balances entire production lines. “Only last week, independent panels of market experts confirmed that this head represents a major breakthrough by honoring the SIPLACE X-Series Powered by MultiStar with the coveted and highly respected EM Asia Innovation Award and the SMT China Vision Award on the occasion of the Nepcon Shanghai 2009 trade show,” says Günter Lauber.
The SIPLACE team is proud of its new SIPLACE SX, which is not “merely” a new placement machine, but opens the door to new capabilities in terms of manufacturing concepts and logistics. Günter Lauber is excited about the new model: “This machine is exactly what the market needs right now. Our customers no longer want to be forced to replace entire line modules when their requirements change, because this approach takes too much time and money. Instead, they want to have the option to invest in either performance or capacity, for example, by adding or replacing only a few gantries. Our new SIPLACE SX meets precisely these requirements, because its speed and capacity can be modified independently by simply replacing or adding one or more gantries. As a result, the customer only pays for the services he really needs. With this approach, we pay tribute to the trend towards ever more flexibility, with the ultimate goal being the ability to economically produce lots as small as one unit.“
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments