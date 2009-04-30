New business cooperation between Optronic and Canesta

EMS provider Optronic has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Canesta.

For the industry in Europe, this opens up new possibilities for Optronic to develop industrial applications based on Canesta’s CMOS 3-D sensor technology.



“Canesta’s ”time of flight” technology is revolutionising the electronics- and opticsindustry as we speak. By establishing this cooperation between Optronic and Canesta we will shorten the time to market for new industrial applications, and this will undoubtedly strengthen the competiveness of the industry.” says Rickard Åström, CEO Optronic.



“Optronic’s outstanding expertise in optical and electronic system design, combined with its serviceoriented business model and local European presence, make it an ideal partner for large organizations that need customized 3-D time-of-flight system solutions based on our unique single-chip CMOS technology. This relationship enables us to expand the reach of our technology into Europe.” said Jim Spare, Canesta CEO.



“Our agreement with Canesta means that Optronic is ready to serve european companies wanting to

explore the opportunities of “Time of flight” and how it can be integrated with their products. We expect

demand to be high and rise rapidly since the technology will most definitely grant early adopters great

competitive advantages. We chose to work with Canesta because of its technology and the price/performance advantage of their unique standard CMOS approach.” says Rickard Åström, CEO Optronic.