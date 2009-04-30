Electronics Production | April 30, 2009
New business cooperation between Optronic and Canesta
EMS provider Optronic has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Canesta.
For the industry in Europe, this opens up new possibilities for Optronic to develop industrial applications based on Canesta’s CMOS 3-D sensor technology.
“Canesta’s ”time of flight” technology is revolutionising the electronics- and opticsindustry as we speak. By establishing this cooperation between Optronic and Canesta we will shorten the time to market for new industrial applications, and this will undoubtedly strengthen the competiveness of the industry.” says Rickard Åström, CEO Optronic.
“Optronic’s outstanding expertise in optical and electronic system design, combined with its serviceoriented business model and local European presence, make it an ideal partner for large organizations that need customized 3-D time-of-flight system solutions based on our unique single-chip CMOS technology. This relationship enables us to expand the reach of our technology into Europe.” said Jim Spare, Canesta CEO.
“Our agreement with Canesta means that Optronic is ready to serve european companies wanting to
explore the opportunities of “Time of flight” and how it can be integrated with their products. We expect
demand to be high and rise rapidly since the technology will most definitely grant early adopters great
competitive advantages. We chose to work with Canesta because of its technology and the price/performance advantage of their unique standard CMOS approach.” says Rickard Åström, CEO Optronic.
“Canesta’s ”time of flight” technology is revolutionising the electronics- and opticsindustry as we speak. By establishing this cooperation between Optronic and Canesta we will shorten the time to market for new industrial applications, and this will undoubtedly strengthen the competiveness of the industry.” says Rickard Åström, CEO Optronic.
“Optronic’s outstanding expertise in optical and electronic system design, combined with its serviceoriented business model and local European presence, make it an ideal partner for large organizations that need customized 3-D time-of-flight system solutions based on our unique single-chip CMOS technology. This relationship enables us to expand the reach of our technology into Europe.” said Jim Spare, Canesta CEO.
“Our agreement with Canesta means that Optronic is ready to serve european companies wanting to
explore the opportunities of “Time of flight” and how it can be integrated with their products. We expect
demand to be high and rise rapidly since the technology will most definitely grant early adopters great
competitive advantages. We chose to work with Canesta because of its technology and the price/performance advantage of their unique standard CMOS approach.” says Rickard Åström, CEO Optronic.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments