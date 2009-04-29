Etek to distribute Aqueous Technologies in the UK

US based Aqueous Technologies Corp. has expanded the responsibilities of European distribution partner, Etek Europe Ltd. to cover the UK.

Mike Konrad, President of Aqueous Technologies said in a pess release, “Etek Europe is no stranger to Aqueous Technologies. Etek Europe has been Aqueous Technologies’ distributor in Eastern Europe for some time. Mike Nelson and his team are widely considered to be among the most experienced team of sales and service engineers within Europe. There is no doubt that Etek Europe’s appointment as our exclusive UK distributor will benefit both Aqueous Technologies and its customers.”