SIPLACE SX

Siemens to launch SIPLACE SX

Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems (SEAS) will unveil its new SIPLACE SX placement machine at the SMT/Hybrid/Packaging Show in Nuremberg next week.

The new SIPLACE SX is the first placement machine with full gantry modularity – a new technology that makes line reconfigurations a thing of the past.



Another European premier is the new SIPLACE MultiStar. It is the first placement head that combines Collect & Place and Pick & Place modes and is thus able to process an exceptionally broad component spectrum at maximum speeds.



The new SIPLACE SX delivers a solution for ever-more-frequent product changes and demand fluctuations. It gains additional flexibility from the 12-nozzle SIPLACE MultiStar placement head with CPP (Collect & Pick & Place) technology, which switches automatically to the most efficient placement mode.