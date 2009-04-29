Microlease in partnership with Agilent

Test and measurement equipment provider Microlease has launched Easy Buy as part of its Easy range of solutions offered in conjunction with Agilent.

In response to increasing pressure on cash flow, Easy Buy allows enterprise and SME level organisations to purchase Agilent equipment held in Microlease’s extensive inventory at the list price.



Nigel Brown, CEO of Microlease adds, “In times of recession, companies are looking for a means of maintaining the same level of service at the same time as reducing spending. The Easy solutions from Microlease and Agilent allow businesses to benefit from the latest equipment while spreading costs with straight forward rental or leasing contracts.”