Prism secures UK contract

UK-based Prism Electronics has won a contract to supply a range of printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies to a Cambridge-based supplier of manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor industry.

The new supply agreement builds on a long-standing contract under which Prism already manufacturers a number of PCBs for the company and provides spares for several of its long-established systems. The sub-assemblies being provided by Prism are components of metalorganic chemical vapour deposition (MOCVD) reactors used in the volume manufacture of high brightness LEDs.



David Dickin, business development director at Prism Electronics, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to develop this long term relationship. We are also delighted that this is because our production expertise and flexibility allow us to match our schedules to our customer’s manufacturing and R & D needs.”