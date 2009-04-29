Celestica with no swine flue problems in Mexico

The Canada-based EMS-provider has so far not encountered any problems at its manufacturing facilities in Mexico.

Celestica's two Mexican manufacturing facilities - Monterrey and Reynosa - work normally. However, the company has activated its pandemic planning committee, reports WSJ. This is in respons to the outbreak of swine flue in Mexico. Both facilities are located around 400km North of Mexico City.