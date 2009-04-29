ALTIX resolutely cautious

Frédéric Baradel, ALTIX Vice-President Sales and Marketing, is resolutely cautious about the development of the company aftet the first two months in business. At the beginning of March, ALTIX has started its operation after purchasing AUTOMA-TECH Advanced Technologies assets and the registered trade mark AUTOMA-TECH.

"The first machine of this new era left production two weeks ago, and a second unit will follow in a few days. Both of them will be installed on the Chinese market. Several other automatic and semi-automatic machines will be delivered within few months", Frédéric Baradel said.



Some new orders were secured additional to the existing order book. Those will go to China and India, others are expected to be delivered into Europe and the USA. "From the very start of business activity, our entire attention has been on reinforcing and improving our Customer Service. In particular, new maintenance contracts are going to be launched in a few days", Mr Baradel continues.



"The favourable projections from the beginning are being confirmed, but will not change ou business plan - Resolutely Cautious", Mr Baradel concludes.