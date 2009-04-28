GPV lays off in Aars, Denmark

Ten employees have been dismissed at GPV's factory in Aars in Denmark. For other employees, shorter work-week have been introduced.

All affected employees in the facility in Aars are white-collar employees. 100 production staff are affected by the shorter work-week. Jørgen Holm from GPV states that the reason for the cuts is that customers are currently reducing their inventory. This in turn affects the order intake for GPV. He expects, however, that demand will soon rise again.