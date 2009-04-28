KCS invest in equipment from DIMA

The Dutch EMS-provider KCS Electronica Assemblage in Dordrecht, has decided to expand their production process. The company has decided to invest into 3 DIMA Modulo Pick & Place Machines and the Solano Reflow Oven.

Krijn Kolff, director of KCS: “We again chose DIMA equipment, because we have very positive experiences with the Optimat and the Dymaxion. The quality of the DIMA machines and the support have always been great, together with the favourable prices. Another advantage to us is the Dutch support, because the products are developed and produced in the Netherlands. “