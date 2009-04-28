Schweizer Electronic: Short Work is suspended

The German PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic has supended the short-work measure in all manufacturing facilities in May.

Due to the fact that the order situation has improved, the company is in a position to suspend the short-work (which was implemented in November 2008) for all its manufacturing facilities in May. Decisions about how to handle the short-work from June onwards will be made upon further assessment of the business development in the coming weeks.