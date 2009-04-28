CT Production purchase equipment from Europlacer

UK-based EMS-provider CT Production has placed an order for the Xpress placement system from Europlacer.

CT Production has grown steadily at an average of 20% annually, mainly from goodwill references. CTP believes that continuous investment is essential to keeping ahead with technology and equipment.



CT’s Managing Director, Alan Trevarton says, “We are delighted with this machine, which is in a line rated at 38,000 cph, together with a Finesse. We also have a Vitesse machine plus a slower Access4, now part of a third SMT line dedicated to prototyping and pre-production. The beauty of the Europlacers is that they are flexible and inter-compatible, so we can start a product’s life on the slower line and, when it matures to production, move it to one of the faster lines very easily. This purchase is one of a range of initiatives being taken as part of our drive to offer the ideal manufacturing service.”