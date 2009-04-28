SMT & Inspection | April 28, 2009
Acculogic and Spectral partner in German speaking countries
Acculogic has appointed Spectral as their exclusive distributor for the German, Austria and Switzerland. This will be effective as of the 1st of May, 2009.
“It is extremely important for Acculogic to identify a partner that shares the same goals as Acculogic and has the ability to provide our customers with a first class sales, service and support”, said Mr. Taheri President of Acculogic. “Spectral clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to promote our products effectively and to allow Aacculogic to move the business forward in these key strategic markets”, he added.
The Spectral name is well established in German speaking countries. The company’s reputation as an expert in the ATE field and its long established partnerships with some of the leading ATE Equipment Manufacturers, have helped Spectral to win the support of many key customers in the industry. The partnership between Acculogic and Spectral is an ideal marriage between two companies totally committed to making the best ATE products available to electronic circuit board and system manufactures.
“Spectral is delighted to have secured the rights to distribute the Acculogic products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland”, said Mr. Armin Maier, Managing Director, Spectral. “The brand perfectly complements our current business model”.
