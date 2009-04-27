Electronics companies cautious about business travel to Mexico

Sony, Philips and Samsung are among those companies that have restricted or cautioned about business travel to Mexico, due to the swine flu.

Sony told its employees to avoid Mexico City, while Royal Philips has issues a travel ban for its employees in Mexico (including stopovers and transit), reports Bloomberg.



Panasonic, which as 8 manufacturing units in Mexico said that it had not received any reports about infected employees. Hitachi, with one flat-panel TV assembly factory in Mexico, has halted any business travel into the country and is recalling employees and their families in Mexico, the report continues.