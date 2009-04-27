Aqueous Technologies appoints new distributor for Nordic region

Aqueous Technologies has appointed Cyncrona as its new distributor for Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and the Baltics. The company previously cooperated with Elnitec.

Mike Konrad, President of Aqueous Technologies, said, “The Nordic region is one of the most important regions for Aqueous Technologies within Europe. Our new distributor, Cyncrona, is the region’s largest, most successful distribution and service company within our industry. Cyncrona’s large team of highly skilled professionals will be a direct benefit to Aqueous Technologies and, more importantly, its customers.”