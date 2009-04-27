Old Nokia popular among criminals

You can get more than €25000 for your old mobile phone - provided it is a Nokia 1100; the new bank account raider.

Criminals pay up to €25000 for the obsolete mobile phone Nokia 1100. It has a bug in the software that makes it easy to hack into - then, you can get into internet banking. The increase in second-hand prices attracted much attention and half a year ago the police called in the U.S. security company Ultra Scan Advanced Global Investigations to find out why.



The survey showed that only models manufactured in a factory in Bochum, were sought after. Just these mobile phones - made in 2002 - have a built-in error, reports realtid.se.



Ultra Scan found that those Nokia 1100 can be used to obtain a one-time password that is needed to complete banking transactions. It is said that most buyers - known as IT-trafficker - on the second-hand market for these phones come from Russia, Romania and Morocco.



When Nokia sold the model it cost just under €100. The various versions of the mobile phone were sold over 200 million times worldwide.