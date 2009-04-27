SPEA ans SMH Technologies cooperate

SPEA and SMH Technologies have signed an agreement to develop a dedicate kit which will make it possibile to easily integrate FlashRunner technology into SPEA systems. (FlashRunner) is the first complete, production In-System Programmer specifically designed for manufacturing lines.

The FlashRunner for SPEA Kit will support a variaty of SPEA fixtures (SAR 3600, SAR 1800, SAR 120 TOP, SAR 90 TOP and pneumatic and motorized drawers) and will be implemented in all SPEA systems (3030, Easy Test, Unitest, 4040, FT1000). The Kit will run under both Atos 2 and Leonardo SPEA Operative Systems.



SMH Technologies aims to establish a solid partnership with SPEA and become a key supplier of In-System Programming solutions.