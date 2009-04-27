C.L. TECH signs agreement on Mania Technologie Italia universal grid electrical test division

C.L. TECH has reached an agreement with Dr Claudio De Cassan, liquidator for Mania Technologie Italia in bankruptcy, for the manufacture, support and global distribution of universal grid testers.

C.L. TECH was founded in 2008 by an experienced team, all managers within the previous Mania business. With vast expertise covering the critical disciplines of R&D, Manufacturing and Product Sales & Support, the new business believes it is well placed to support the enormous installed base of what was the industry’s #1 test vendor.



The new company will focus on electrical test. Machine quality and performance will be further enhanced whilst ensuring strong customer support for all grid tester customers. C.L. TECH will work closely with their international partners, all chosen based on a strong capability in the sales and support of leading edge test equipment.



"C.L. TECH’s team is delighted to have this opportunity. This is fundamentally a strong business – a market leader. The company is fully committed to the task and has all the necessary skills and energy to seize this opportunity and recapture its market position", says a company statement.