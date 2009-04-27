Contac opens new office in China

Despite the tough situation in the industry, Contac continuous its expansion. Last week the newly established office in Shenzhen, China was opened.

"We have now succeeded in finding the appropriate people that will reinforce our organization the way we were aiming for", comments Peter Busck, MD Contac Solutions. “As our customers project grows more complex and comprehensive we have seen a need for more project management in general and on site in China especially. Marco Yang and Tracy Long both comes with a solid experience from the electronic and cable harness industry and they will be a strong addition to our team during the industrialization phase of new projects.”



The growth has continued. “During Q1 we have seen stable sales figures, actually with a small increase. So far new project balance the general decline of running business but forecasting the near future is a hazardous game”, he continues.



But if the sales are difficult to forecast it is clear that the project base is increasing. “If we continue to deliver on the trust we get from the customers on all the new projects we have in pipeline we can look forward to increasing figures in the future as well. With that in mind this reinforcement was an obvious move despite the hard times”, he concludes.