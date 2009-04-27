Elite Electronics purchases Europlacer’s iineo

Ireland based EMS provider Elite Electronics Systems has placed an order for the iineo from Europlacer.

David Allen, Operations Director at Elite Electronics said, “The investment in the iineo will increase Elite’s capacity and add to our existing capabilities that we currently offer our customers. We already use the Europlacer platform and it was an obvious choice to use a proven product from an established company like Europlacer.”