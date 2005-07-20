Sony Ericsson expects doubled sales in Brazil

According to mobile handset company Sony Ericsson's Q2 report the company didn't manage to correspond to expectations on sales. The profits were lower than expected. The management of the company has in several articles announced that the business strategy from now on will be a wider range of cheaper products to drive up the selling volumes. In Brazil, Sony Ericsson has a market with very positive growth.

Sony Ericsson's vice president in Brazil, Silvio Stagni, told BNamericas that the company expects that it's sales will be doubled this year, from the last year, to reach 1.000.000 sold units on the Brasilian market.



"The Brazilian mobile market grew 40% in 2004, but we have grown at more than the market average in the last few years, selling close to 200,000 units in 2003 and 500,000 in 2004," Stagni said to BNamericas.



The company has until now focused on mid- and high-end products. "We had the highest average selling price worldwide, with US$177 per unit," Stagni said.



Sony Ericsson's manufacturing partner Flextronics is running a plant in Sorocaba in São Paulo state.