China’s leap into PLCs

A new report from IMS Research predicts that China will become the biggest PLC market in the world in 2007, surpassing Japan, Germany and the USA.

IMS Research analyst and report author, Don Tait commented, “China is currently the number one choice for OEMs wishing to build new factories or relocate existing facilities. They are attracted by the high economic growth in China, the plentiful supply of labour and low wage costs. In addition, China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation has helped to liberalise and modernise China’s trading activities. This has further stimulated the Chinese economy and investment in machinery and equipment. Between 2003 and 2008, the Chinese market for PLCs is forecast to increase at a CAGR of more than 20%.”



Tait continues, “In terms of industry sectors, building automation and food & beverage are expected to show the greatest growth potential. This reflects the fact that construction and consumption based industries are expected to perform well during this period. New food processing and beverage plants in China are expected to have significant influence on market growth.”



IMS Research is a specialist supplier of market research and consultancy services on global electronics markets. Information from IMS Research is used by major companies worldwide to assess market trends, solve marketing problems, and improve the efficiency of their businesses. IMS Research is an international company, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported by offices in Wellingborough, UK and Austin, Texas