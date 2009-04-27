NEC targets 15% growth in Eastern Europe

NEC has established NEC Eastern Europe (CEO: Toru Koishi, Headquarters: Budapest, Hungary) on April 1, 2009. The new company will target 15% revenue growth with a significant focus on the fast developing Eastern European Enterprise business with converged IT-Network solutions.

NEC has already been successful with telecommunications and broadcast infrastructure in Eastern Europe, including its PASOLINK product, an ultra compact microwave communications system for mobile backhaul. The acquisition of Linecom KFT in April 2008 further enhanced the resources and experience of the organization and will now support the planned growth into the Eastern European Enterprise market.



Furthermore, having local staff, who understand the culture, language and regional business markets puts NEC Eastern Europe in a position to offer the most effective business and technological adjustments tailored to each country's and customer's specific situation.



Construction of communications infrastructure and the provision of digital broadcast networks are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of Eastern Europe's business opportunities, allowing it to compete on a level playing field with its European neighbors and globally. In addition, as companies come to rely more on their voice and data communications networks there is a clear need for a reliable, faster, more secure network infrastructure. NEC will provide its Eastern European customers with environmentally friendly equipment that is critical for economic success in the region and designed to facilitate optimum performance.



The new company's range of services includes broadcasting and IT network enterprises. NEC's broadcasting experience, in particular, covers more than 80 years of development highlighted by services for broadcasters and telecommunications carriers in 110 countries, including worldwide provision of more than 1,700 digital broadcasting devices.



Until recently, NEC Europe had operated through branch offices in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic in order to drive the rapid expansion of its Eastern European business, which now consists of activities throughout 17 Central-Eastern-European countries.