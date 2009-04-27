Electronics Production | April 27, 2009
NEC targets 15% growth in Eastern Europe
NEC has established NEC Eastern Europe (CEO: Toru Koishi, Headquarters: Budapest, Hungary) on April 1, 2009. The new company will target 15% revenue growth with a significant focus on the fast developing Eastern European Enterprise business with converged IT-Network solutions.
NEC has already been successful with telecommunications and broadcast infrastructure in Eastern Europe, including its PASOLINK product, an ultra compact microwave communications system for mobile backhaul. The acquisition of Linecom KFT in April 2008 further enhanced the resources and experience of the organization and will now support the planned growth into the Eastern European Enterprise market.
Furthermore, having local staff, who understand the culture, language and regional business markets puts NEC Eastern Europe in a position to offer the most effective business and technological adjustments tailored to each country's and customer's specific situation.
Construction of communications infrastructure and the provision of digital broadcast networks are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of Eastern Europe's business opportunities, allowing it to compete on a level playing field with its European neighbors and globally. In addition, as companies come to rely more on their voice and data communications networks there is a clear need for a reliable, faster, more secure network infrastructure. NEC will provide its Eastern European customers with environmentally friendly equipment that is critical for economic success in the region and designed to facilitate optimum performance.
The new company's range of services includes broadcasting and IT network enterprises. NEC's broadcasting experience, in particular, covers more than 80 years of development highlighted by services for broadcasters and telecommunications carriers in 110 countries, including worldwide provision of more than 1,700 digital broadcasting devices.
Until recently, NEC Europe had operated through branch offices in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic in order to drive the rapid expansion of its Eastern European business, which now consists of activities throughout 17 Central-Eastern-European countries.
Furthermore, having local staff, who understand the culture, language and regional business markets puts NEC Eastern Europe in a position to offer the most effective business and technological adjustments tailored to each country's and customer's specific situation.
Construction of communications infrastructure and the provision of digital broadcast networks are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of Eastern Europe's business opportunities, allowing it to compete on a level playing field with its European neighbors and globally. In addition, as companies come to rely more on their voice and data communications networks there is a clear need for a reliable, faster, more secure network infrastructure. NEC will provide its Eastern European customers with environmentally friendly equipment that is critical for economic success in the region and designed to facilitate optimum performance.
The new company's range of services includes broadcasting and IT network enterprises. NEC's broadcasting experience, in particular, covers more than 80 years of development highlighted by services for broadcasters and telecommunications carriers in 110 countries, including worldwide provision of more than 1,700 digital broadcasting devices.
Until recently, NEC Europe had operated through branch offices in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic in order to drive the rapid expansion of its Eastern European business, which now consists of activities throughout 17 Central-Eastern-European countries.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments