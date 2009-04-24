PCB | April 24, 2009
Würth to close German PCB plant
Germany-based Würth Elektronik plans to close its PCB manufacturing facility in Pforzheim.
The necessary facility closing is a direct consequence of the global economic crisis, which has led to a dramatic decline in orders. These declines have intesivied over the past few weeks. Some of the affected 139 employees will be offered jobs in the additional three manufacturing facilities in Baden-Württemberg (German Federal State). The management and workers' representatives will meet in the coming days to discuss any social protection plan for all other affected employees.
Würth Elektronik manufactures PCBs in its facilities in Pforzheim, Niedernhall, Schopfheim and Rot am See. All facilities implement short-work. Because of its infrastructure, Pforzheim was used to manufacture simple PCBs. It will not be possible to manufacture these PCBs profitably - due to the intensified price pressure - even after the economy picks up again.
In 1997, Würth Elektronik acquired the facility in Pforzheim from the insolvent PCB manufacturer Metalex.
