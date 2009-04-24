SMT & Inspection | April 24, 2009
Siemens cooperate with VITechnology and put OptoControl AOI on hold
At the Siemens-Symposium on SMT in Upplands-Väsby (Sweden) talked Michael Vielsack from VITechnology about the company's AOI, which is delivered in cooperation with Siemens to its Siplace SMT lines.
Siemens had previously acquired the technology for its own AOI from OptoControl, but this solution is currently put on hold, because it cannot be placed optimally after the soldering oven - and that is what is wanted by most customers.
VITechnologys AOI, which can be placed after soldering ovens, uses a camera (2352x1728 pixels; 61.1 x44, 9 FOV (field of view); 8 micrometer resolution). The camera moves over the PCB. Michael Vielsack emphasised the difference between AOI and AOM (where M stands for measurement). This is part of the company's equipment and enables measurement of the offset for x, y and angle of the mounted components. The equipment can also detect the warp of the entire PCB.
Ola Andersson from Siemens talked about the company's SMT equipment Siplace and its new mounting head that can take a much greater variety of components in different sizes. With Siplace Multi Star, Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems presents the world's first mounting head that automatically adjusts to almost all requirements and products in electronics manufacturing. It is the first head that combines the speed of the Collect & Place-operation for small components (01005 and higher) with the versatility of the Pick & Place operation of major components (up to 50 x 40 mm). In addition, the new Siplace Multi Star is a "mixed-mode", which combines the two previously incompatible modes in a single placement cycle. The head is designed for use in Siplace X-series machines.
