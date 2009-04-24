Marantz to launch new AOI system

Marantz Business Electronics is launcing its latest iSpector HML. The new AOI system introduces a combination of lighting, optics and camera technology.

The iSpector series comprises different models, ranging from the FW version with single LED for Post Print and Pre-reflow, The ML version with 3 angle LED’s for Post Reflow solder inspection and Marantz now extends the range with the HML. This configuration adds a 4th prism based coaxial light source enabling the accurate inspection of solder joints with tall components nearby and detection of printing failures. The iSpector series includes models for extra large PCBs up to 650x550mm.