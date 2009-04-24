Flextronics might be affected by Sony Ericsson sales drop

Sony Ericsson reported a slaes drop in its recent fiscal report and this slump might also affect the fiscal results of it suppliers - such as Flextronics and Multi-Fineline.

Sony Ericsson stands for around 11% of Flextronics sales, while Multi-Fineline depends with as much as 45% of its revenue of the mobile phone company, reports Bloomberg. Analysts believe, that suppliers will report slightly lower figures than those predicted by analysts.



Analysts' predictions stood at $6.06 billion for Flextronics' 4Q sales (ending in March). Flextronics predicted sales between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion for the quarter, the report continues.