PCB | April 24, 2009
Schweizer Electronic and Meiko Electronics enter strategic partnership
The long-term partnership comprises customer support and production as well as, in subsequent steps, share exchanges and the development of technology joint ventures. Schweizer Electronic will be exclusively responsible for European printed circuit board customers and Meiko Electronics exclusively for Asian printed circuit board customers.
"Meiko is an ideal partner for us as both our companies have very similar company values and core competencies. We have the same quality guidelines and are bundling our knowhow and resources in consulting and technology expertise; from prototype right up to mass production in low cost countries. Customer orientation, strength in innovation and joint developments - those are the foundations on which both our companies are building this alliance," says Schweizer Electronic CEO, Dr. Marc Schweizer.
”Schweizer Electronic AG is a company with a history of 160 years. This means they are highly known and trusted by the market which is a clear value to us. Within this cooperation based on our technology and production together with Schweizer's established customer relationships, sales and technical support system in Europe, we aim to manufacture products that satisfy the European customers and thus contribute to our development." Yuichiro Naya, President and representative Director, Meiko Electronics.
Schweizer Electronic has taken a further significant step in the implementation of its strategy of becoming a full service provider - from express prototypes, through demanding PCB technology production ramp-ups, to mass production in low cost countries.
