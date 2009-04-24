Partnertech to increase in Eastern Europe, Asia

President and CEO Rune Glavare said that PartnerTech had successfully implemented the action program in 2008 that it had announced in late 2007, and that company’s target for 2009 is to add new production options, mainly in Eastern Europe and secondarily in Asia.

The program, which reached its goals also contributed to increased internal focus on performance, integration and technology. The emphasis on change processes to ensure a competitive offering will continue throughout 2009.



Our target for 2009 is to further strengthen our more efficient and flexible industrial structure by adding new production options, primarily in Eastern Europe and secondarily in Asia, while continuing to reinforce our customer service at existing customer centers, said Mr. Glavare.