Fuba: Apparently no buyer for Gittelde

The facility of insolvent German PCB manufacturer in Gittelde will be closed. The insolvency administrator was unable to find a buyer for the facility.

German media reports state that the manufacturing facility of German PCB maufacturer Fuba will have to be closed down by the end of June this year. The closure affects around 170 staff. However, the facility in Dresden has attracted a buyer. Fuba employs around 250 staff there.