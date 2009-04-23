Orbotech and Orpro Vision close deal on electronics assembly business

Orbotech and Orpro Vision GmbH have completed the agreement for Orpro Vision to acquire Orbotech’s electronics assembly business in Europe, Africa, Israel and the Americas.

As of today all assets have been transferred and Orpro Vision will be responsible for R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of Orbotech’s Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and related process control solutions in the electronics assembly industry in Europe, Africa, Israel and the Americas. Orbotech will continue to support and service its installed base in Asia Pacific.



Hanan Gino, President of Orbotech’s PCB Division commented: “This transaction was completed successfully due to the dedication and professional teamwork demonstrated by both sides. We are confident that Orpro Vision will provide excellent support to the existing customer base and further expand their assembly business. We would like to congratulate our partners and wish them continued success.”



Roberto Gatti, CEO at Fin.Pro., added, “We would like to thank Orbotech for ensuring that the transition between the two companies was managed efficiently and for their collaborative spirit throughout the proceedings. We are looking forward to providing our best-in-class solutions and professional services to existing and future customers.”