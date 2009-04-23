Flextronics to build logistics centre in Łódź

Flextronics Logistics is looking to add 250 staff at it operations in Łódź, Poland.

The company has been authorised to construct a logistics centre in the Łódź SEZ. Lokal media report that the company is looking to add 250 more staff at the location, as is stated in the permit which allows the company to operate in the SEZ.



The new logistics centre of Flextronics Logistics Poland will support inter alia the Dell facility in the same location. The total investment costs are said to reach €4.2 million. The company is also committed to add 250 jobs by the end of 2010.