Testonica added to GATE

GOEPEL electronic has added Testonica to the global alliance program GATE (GOEPEL Associated Technical Experts).

The focus of the cooperation is on the development and practical implementation of new elements and technologies for the IP based JTAG/Boundary Scan instrumentation.

“Already during the last years, we’ve collaborated with Testonica as an application centre for our products, and were impressed by the excellent performance and competence of the team,” says Frank Amm, Corporate GATE Program Manager at GOEPEL electronic. ”In this respect, the recently arranged cooperation marks another step towards an even closer and more enduring collaboration of both companies, now including joint product development.”



"Latest technologies developed by GOEPEL electronic like VarioTAP and new ATPG for hierarchical test secure GOEPEL electronic’s role in innovations in the field of Boundary Scan, hence creating invincible competitive advantage for its partners and customers," says Artur Jutman, director and co-founder of Testonica Lab. "With the association in the new GATE partner program we expect more exciting breakthroughs in technology and productivity to come soon due to achieving an unseen synergy through a combination of complementary competences and a new level of commitment of participating partners. Participation in the GATE program enables Testonica Lab to offer its unique services and technologies to GOEPEL customers as a part of complex turnkey solutions that have not been possible in the past."



The company based in Tallinn, Estonia, was incorporated into the GATE program at the highest level as a Centre of Expertise (COE) and contributes to the strategic development partnership with their substantiated expertise. The focus of joint developments is the IP based technology like VarioTAP and VarioCore, as well as generic library models for the integrated JTAG/Boundary Scan development environment SYSTEM CASCON. In addition to that, a mutual licence transfer was arranged for all fields.

-----



Testonica, founded as a spin-off of the Tallinn University of Technology, offers, besides customised IP development, services for the practical implementation of the extended JTAG/Boundary Scan, in form of test program generation, test strategy- and Design for Test (DfT) analyses, as well as trainings and consultancy.