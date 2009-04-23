Ramaer to cooperate with Vinho

Ramaer printed circuits B.V. has selected Vinho B.V. as the Logistics Service Provider that will support Ramaer’s Operations supplying Service and Spare Parts.

Vinho will act on Ramaer’s behalf to consolidate demand for Service and Spare Parts of multiple suppliers into a single value added stream. This arrangement will allow Ramaer to focus on it’s core activity: competitively supplying printed circuit boards to the electronics industry.



Vinho already has a successful and long lasting business relationship with both Ramaer and several of its key suppliers. Vinho combines a global view on sourcing with a high on-site service level.