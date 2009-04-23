Arima to ship S312 for Sony Ericsson already this quarter

Taiwan-based ODM Arima Communications is rumoured to start to deliver S312 handsets to Sony Ericsson already during the 2Q of 2009.

This will increase Arima Communications' shipments to Sony Ericsson to 5 - 6 million in 2009, reports DigiTimes. The ODM company already produces four other models for Sony Ericsson.



Arima also ships to LG Electronics and is to increase the number of those shipments too (to around 3.3 - 3.5 million units in 2Q), the report continues. The overall figures for LG Electronics is likely to reach 7 - 8 million units this year.