Electronics Production | April 23, 2009
Sanmina-SCI post loss in Q2, but saw signs of stabilization in March
Sanmina-SCI’s eevenue for the second quarter was $1.2 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior quarter ended December 27, 2008. GAAP net loss in the second quarter was $37.5 million, compared to a net loss of $25.3 million in the prior quarter.
Non-GAAP gross profit in the second quarter was $70.6 million, or 5.9 percent of revenue, compared to gross profit of $95.9 million, or 6.7 percent of revenue in the first quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $11.4 million, or 1 percent of revenue in the quarter compared to $31.2 million, or 2.2 percent of revenue in the prior quarter.
Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter was $30.9 million, compared to a net loss of $768 thousand in the prior quarter.
"The difficult economic challenges we continued to face in the second quarter impacted all of our market segments. Demand was weak in January and February, but we did see signs of stabilization in March. As we await further economic recovery, we are cautiously optimistic that the third quarter will continue to stabilize," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We continue to make progress in those areas we can control and I am pleased with our ability to manage our working capital metrics and generate cash in the second quarter. Our cash position increased $55 million sequentially while we retired $34 million of debt in the quarter. We are well positioned to weather the economic uncertainties with a strong balance sheet and a healthy debt maturity profile. We remain focused on cost reduction initiatives, inventory management, positive cash flow generation, increased liquidity and providing innovative technology to our customers."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2009 Outlook
The following internal forecast for the third fiscal quarter ending June 27, 2009 is based on current market demand. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
"Short-term visibility has improved slightly as we enter the third quarter. We are taking aggressive actions to make the company more efficient at the current revenue level which will allow us to enhance our future financial performance as market demand normalizes," concluded Sola.
Management excludes certain charges and expenses from the data it uses to evaluate the condition of the business because, in its view, such charges and expenses do not relate to the ongoing core operations of the business. For example, the features and costs of products and the locations of manufacture can change over time, and these changes in some instances may require reorganization or closure of certain plants and the layoffs of related employees. These actions, in turn, generate restructuring expense applicable to the particular plant reorganized or closed. Including these charges in the operating results evaluated by management would prevent the Company from discovering the underlying performance of individual plants or business units which, but for changes in customer requirements, would have continued operations. Such individual plant-level information is consolidated to present to management a view of the Company's operations as a whole. Similarly, since not all employees hold equal numbers of stock options, inclusion of stock compensation expense in operating results would decrease the perceived performance of business units whose employees hold more stock options compared to business units whose employees hold fewer stock options. As a result, management can only discover long-term trends in the Company's core business operations by evaluating key operational expenses such as ongoing purchases of inventory for assembly, payment of payroll obligations for continuing employees, interest expense relating to the Company's debt obligations and lease payments for operating facilities. Moreover, we believe the exclusion of these charges provides for a more accurate comparison of our results to those of our peers due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and variety of award types.’
Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter was $30.9 million, compared to a net loss of $768 thousand in the prior quarter.
"The difficult economic challenges we continued to face in the second quarter impacted all of our market segments. Demand was weak in January and February, but we did see signs of stabilization in March. As we await further economic recovery, we are cautiously optimistic that the third quarter will continue to stabilize," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We continue to make progress in those areas we can control and I am pleased with our ability to manage our working capital metrics and generate cash in the second quarter. Our cash position increased $55 million sequentially while we retired $34 million of debt in the quarter. We are well positioned to weather the economic uncertainties with a strong balance sheet and a healthy debt maturity profile. We remain focused on cost reduction initiatives, inventory management, positive cash flow generation, increased liquidity and providing innovative technology to our customers."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2009 Outlook
The following internal forecast for the third fiscal quarter ending June 27, 2009 is based on current market demand. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
"Short-term visibility has improved slightly as we enter the third quarter. We are taking aggressive actions to make the company more efficient at the current revenue level which will allow us to enhance our future financial performance as market demand normalizes," concluded Sola.
Management excludes certain charges and expenses from the data it uses to evaluate the condition of the business because, in its view, such charges and expenses do not relate to the ongoing core operations of the business. For example, the features and costs of products and the locations of manufacture can change over time, and these changes in some instances may require reorganization or closure of certain plants and the layoffs of related employees. These actions, in turn, generate restructuring expense applicable to the particular plant reorganized or closed. Including these charges in the operating results evaluated by management would prevent the Company from discovering the underlying performance of individual plants or business units which, but for changes in customer requirements, would have continued operations. Such individual plant-level information is consolidated to present to management a view of the Company's operations as a whole. Similarly, since not all employees hold equal numbers of stock options, inclusion of stock compensation expense in operating results would decrease the perceived performance of business units whose employees hold more stock options compared to business units whose employees hold fewer stock options. As a result, management can only discover long-term trends in the Company's core business operations by evaluating key operational expenses such as ongoing purchases of inventory for assembly, payment of payroll obligations for continuing employees, interest expense relating to the Company's debt obligations and lease payments for operating facilities. Moreover, we believe the exclusion of these charges provides for a more accurate comparison of our results to those of our peers due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and variety of award types.’
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments