Avnet Memec extends European distribution agreement with NEC Electronics Europe

Avnet Memec has extended its distribution agreement with NEC Electronics Europe to include industrial automation products such as IO Link, ERTEC and Ethernet Controllers.

Avnet Memec already distributes NEC Electronics' mainstream technologies including MCU (8/16/32 bit), Opto Couplers and Power Mosfets in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France, United Kingdom and Ireland.



"NEC Electronics is focused on being the leader in semiconductor and colour LCD solutions for industrial automation applications. We already have a leadership position in Profinet applications with the ERTEC family and our recent release of a single chip IO-Link solution will only further strengthen our position in this market. We realise that distributors that display expertise in industrial automation applications are a key part of our strategy and we plan to continue to work together to bring these solutions to our customers," comments *Haroon Rashid, General Manager, NEC Electronics*.



"We are delighted about the extended distribution agreement with NEC Electronics. Avnet Memec has a proven strong position in the industrial automation market based on its broad portfolio, market knowledge, service and support. The industrial automation products of NEC Electronics are a complementary fit to our line card. We are looking forward of continuing our successful partnership we have established with NEC Electronics over the last 25 years in the industrial automation market," said *Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec.*