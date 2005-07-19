COE Group outsourcing deal boosts GSPK

UK-based CCTV transmission and control systems provider COE Group plc has announced a major outsourcing deal with Knaresborough electronics specialist GSPK Electronics.

COE specialises in the design and supply of very high quality complete CCTV transmission and control systems, and supplies bespoke solutions for major clients all over the world. Its products are used in locations such as airports, city centres, government buildings and other commercial premises as far afield as Asia, Europe and the USA.



With AIM-listed COE Group's growing product range the contract is seen as a significant boost for GSPK Electronics, enhancing its strong reputation for high quality assembly and production of printed circuit boards and assembled circuitry achieved since it was founded by Graham Keddie OBE in 1964.



GSPK Electronics will produce COE's range of analogue and digital fibre transmission electronics that are used for transmitting very high quality video pictures for security systems. COE systems provide video surveillance in the Singapore Metro, Stade de France and numerous UK city centres.



Established in 1989, the award-winning COE Group reported sales of £5.6M in 2004, while an expanding order book and changing product range have led to a need to outsource manufacturing to ensure flexibility and increased capacity. COE selected two suppliers to share its manufacturing requirements. DLA Piper Rudnick Gray Cary was retained to advise COE on the most appropriate structure and negotiate the best possible outsourcing terms for the company resulting in GSPK Electronics signing a contract for the production and testing of COE products. GSPK Electronics has already started work manufacturing to the company's innovative designs and specifications.



GSPK Electronics Ltd, situated in Knaresborough , North Yorkshire, UK, have been providing electronic assembly solutions for almost 40 years. GSPK serves a variety of OEMs - from multinationals to single-site operators.