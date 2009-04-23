TME to triple warehouse area in Łódź

In April 2009, Poland-based TME started the enlargement of its warehouse area in Łódź (Central Poland) to about three times its existing size. The last enlargement stage - the construction of a modern administration center - is planned for 2012.

The expansion is scheduled in three stages. The first two stages concern the extension of a modern and fully automated logistic center. The existing warehouse area (5.000m2) will be almost tripled: in the first stage by 5.400m2 (2009) and in the second stage by 3.400m2 (2011). Enlargement will result in 95.000 shelve locations, 100.000 box locations and 6.000 pallet locations. Additionally, two unloading docks will be built, which facilitate all logistic processes.



The third stage of the construction is planned for 2012, when a modern administration building will be created.