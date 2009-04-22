Huawei grew over 40% last year

Huawei has released its audited full-year 2008 financial results highlighted by contract sales of US$23.3 billion and revenues of US$18.33 billion, an increase over the previous year of 46 percent and 42.7 percent respectively.

Huawei also enhanced its operating efficiency in 2008 with operating profit margin increasing by 3 percent to a total of 13 percent. Huawei expects contract sales to exceed US$30 billion in 2009 on the back of its innovation strategy.



“We are pleased with our progress in 2008 and expect the momentum to continue this year, driven by our continued focus on customer-centric innovation and industry-leading telecoms network solutions,” said William Xu, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei. “We understand our customers’ business challenges and have consistently demonstrated our ability to respond quickly to their requirements with solutions that integrate innovation, quality and value.”



A large part of Huawei’s growth in 2008 was in developed markets where a rapid migration to mobile broadband is underway. Strong growth has also been recorded in the emerging markets of Asia, Eastern Europe, the Americas and Africa. The next billion mobile phone subscribers will predominately come from emerging markets, demonstrating the enormous potential of these regions and their importance to Huawei’s continued growth.